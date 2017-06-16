Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Why They’re Both So Hard to Live With

County music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw explain why they’re both hard to live with: https://t.co/gwCi0wumS0 pic.twitter.com/B3AG8d8DWo — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) June 10, 2017

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are country’s hottest power couple and adorable relationship goals. But there is one aspect of McGraw that Hill finds hard to live with.

“You kind of miss the hamper, every so often, every day, after you take a shower…” the 49-year-old said to her husband in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: You’ll Never Guess Which A-Listers Made an Appearance at Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s First Soul2Soul Tour Stop

McGraw, 50, scoffs under his breath and says, “That’s true.”

The couple, who are currently on tour, showed off their incredible Bahamas home to the home design magazine. Purchased in 2003, the private 20 acre oasis has since been transformed from just an island with a shack to a breathtaking private retreat.

“We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else,” Hill says. “We basically had to build a little town.”

In addition to the interview with Architectural Digest about their home, the couple, who has been together for more than 20 years, interviewed each other on the keys to successful cohabitation and asked each other questions.

Hill asked her husband what one item of hers he would get rid of. McGraw answered “Maybe your cell phone.” And when McGraw asked Hill the same question?

Without missing a beat, she answered “cell phone.”

Photo: Twitter / @enewsvideo

Related:

Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Debut Steamy ‘Speak to a Girl’ Music Video

Watch: Faith Hill Shocks Audiences With the Most Moving National Anthem

Watch: Tim McGraw Shares Hilarious Advice for a ‘Happy Marriage’