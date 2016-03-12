WATCH: Rare Behind-the-Scene Footage of Joey+Rory’s ‘When I’m Gone’

Joey's incredible voice lives on after her nine-month battle with cancer and and the song "When I'm Gone" from their 2012 Joey+Rory album His & Hers, holds a special place for many fans because of the emotional subject matter.

The song is haunting in the way it foreshadows the future and Joey and Rory Feek hoped it could be of help to others who experience grief one day.

"We knew the recording was special and our hope was that the song's message might help someone who is in the midst of losing someone they love or who has already lost someone and are trying to make sense of it all," Rory wrote in early January on his blog.

Now, just a few weeks after Rory is navigating life without his wife by his side, rare footage of the video shoot for their music video has been released.

The couple decided to have the setting of their video take place on their farm in Pottsville, Tennessee, something they do often, and the behind-the-scene taping of "When I'm Gone" is just as emotional as the song itself.

"You're going to be the guy left behind," Rory shares about the idea behind the video.

He continued saying he was hesitant that he wasn't going to be in the video, but ultimately realized it would be more powerful that way.

"It's about a wife saying something to her husband," he says fighting back tears.

"From right here I get to see my bride's garden...and our backfield and the cemetery where the people who built our farmhouse are buried out there in that field, and where we'll be buried some day," he says while rocking in a rocking chair beside Joey.

"We're all going to lose somebody sooner or later," Rory says. "My favorite kind of country music is sad music. I love all of it, but those are the ones that affected me the most and this is one of those," he continues.

Joey shares that although it's sad, this song in particular is really about hope.

"At the end, there is a ray of hope. I think that's a really neat observation. There are sad songs, but on this song, in particular, there's a turn in the end where there's a sense of hope that everything's gonna be okay," Joey shared.