Watch: Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Thing That Would Be a Deal Breaker With Anderson East

Miranda Lambert’s love for animals runs deep. This is a fact we have always known about her and something she takes very seriously.

The country music superstar owns seven dogs, four cats and at least five horses. She is not afraid to admit that the people she surrounds herself with have to get along with her furry babies. This rule also applies to her boyfriend, Anderson East.

During Lambert’s interview with CMT After Midnight’s Cody Alan, she opened up about the common interests she shares with her beau. Luckily, the couple bonded over the two most important things in the “Tin Man” singer’s life – dogs and music.

“Dogs. I mean it always comes back to dogs for me,” Lambert said. “That’s my things, music and rescue animals.”

“Obviously meeting someone it’s like, ‘Hey, would you like to meet my seven rescue dogs?’ It’s not normal,” she continued. “So, anybody that’s friends with me knows they have to love my dogs, or they’re not friends with me anymore. It’s been fun to watch [Anderson] fall in love with rescue dogs more because they pretty much run my life.”

In return for East’s love of animals, Lambert makes sure she is in tune with his favorite sports teams. “I’m dating an Alabama boy. So, I guess I’m just ‘Roll Tide,’” she said, before adding she will always stay true to her roots and the Texas Longhorns. “I’m also ‘Hook ’em Horns.’ But, ya know, whatever color looks good on me that day.”

Lambert and her little puppies will take part in the inaugural MuttNation March in downtown Nashville on June 8. The event, which supports the adoption of shelter animals, takes place during the annual CMA Music Festival.

