Watch: Miley Cyrus Reveals What Liam Hemsworth’s Response Was to Her New ‘Malibu’ Single

Liam Hemsworth was Miley Cyrus’ inspiration for her new single “Malibu,” but little did he know how intimate this new song would be.

In the song, the singer paints a picture of her happy relationship with the Australian actor and sings about her “dream come true in Malibu.” She also sings about her man’s influence on her newfound appreciation for the beach and ocean, as well as for swimming and boating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During her appearance on the syndicated radio program “Zach Sang Show,” Cyrus confessed that she expected Hemsworth to cringe at the personal song. “I thought he was going to be like, ‘Dude can you not sing about where we live?’”

MORE: Miley Cyrus Talks Drug Use and Turning Over a New Leaf

She added, “He was a little bit like, ‘So our safe place is gone, the place that you’re singing about. This used to be my place of freedom.’ … That was a little bit on blast.”

Cyrus also explained the meaning behind the lyrics. She said, “This song is about … [how] a relationship brings you to somewhere you would never be. I would never live in Malibu if my dude wasn’t a surfer. I’m from Nashville. I never thought I would live by the beach. But this song is saying, ‘You brought me here and I’m happy that you did.’”

The Voice coach is set to perform her new single at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards this weekend.

[H/T Twitter / @Cosmopolitan]

Related:

Watch: Miley Cyrus’ Reaction to Her ‘Hannah Montana’ Audition Tape Is Not to Be Missed

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spotted in Public Together Amid Wedding Rumors

‘The Voice’ Coaches Can’t Contain Their Excitement for Miley Cyrus’ New Album