WATCH: Demi Lovato Belts Out Adele Cover After a Cryptic Tweet

Nothing says heartbreak like belting out an Adele cover. That is exactly what Demi Lovato did at her Cleveland concert on September 2, according to ET. What makes the song all the more interesting is that the day before taking the stage, the songstress tweeted out a cryptic tweet.

You have to be capable of being honest with yourself before you can get honest with other people — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 2, 2016

This tweet and her song selection – “When We Were Yong” off Adele’s 25 album – all come shortly after people say Lovato’s ex-beau, Wilmer Valderrama, getting really close with actress Minka Kelly. The two are rumored to be a new couple.

Lovato and Valderrama separated back in June after being together for 6 years. In a statement they said, “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.” But despite separating amicably, it seems like maybe Lovato isn’t ready to move on.

Before performing the Adele cover, Lovato admitted that it was one of her all-time favorite songs, though she had never performed it live before. So, that song was a bit of a big deal for the singer – and she absolutely and undoubtedly killed it on stage.