Watch: Chip and Joanna Gaines Praise Each Other in Heartwarming Video

Chip and Joanna Gaines are serious relationship goals, and in a new episode of I Am Second‘s White Chair Film Series, the HGTV stars take things to a more personal level, revealing how their relationship has strengthened each of them individually and together.

The clip features Chip and Joanna talking to the camera, discussing their own personalities as well as the personality of the other and revealing the reasons they click so well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, the pair admit in the clip that they are the definition of “opposites attract.”

“If you give Chip a boundary, he’s going to break that boundary,” Joanna explained. “If you give him a rule, he’s not going to follow it. And if you tell him, ‘You can’t go past this line,’ he’ll put his toe over it. I like safety. I like knowing what’s coming. I don’t want to be surprised. I don’t know if we would have dated in college if we would have known each other.”

“I would have been the guy on a horse back riding off into the wilderness – that’s who I sort of was by nature, and Jo could not be more opposite than that,” Chip revealed. “I used to drive my truck and I would play a little game with myself to see how out of gas I could get without in fact running completely out of gas. And she was like, ‘Why would anyone want to play that?’”

Joanna is a planner, a rule-follower, and Chip is spontaneous, a rule-breaker, but together, their life is an “adventure,” as Joanna says. She revealed that had she not met Chip, she believes her dreams would still be only in her head.

Chip, on the other hand, credits Joanna for letting him be himself.

“I feel like she knows me in a way that has caused me to stop acting,” he explained. “I’ve really been an actor, I’ve been a character my whole life. I’ve always tried to prove something to someone.”

The pair also discussed how their relationship with each other strengthened their individual relationships with God.

“I was made for a reason,” Joanna said. “I need to let whatever God has created me for, that needs to be known, I don’t need to stay hidden.”

Hear Chip and Joanna’s sweet words about each other in the video above.