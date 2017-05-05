Watch: Carrie Underwood Celebrates as Husband Mike Fisher’s Team Takes a Win

Awesome win tonight in #Smashville !!! The Preds are on 🔥! Please pardon our bad celebration singing/dancing! @predsnhl @iveychilders @melissaschleicher @ctinacasselman A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 2, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

The Nashville Predators are currently sitting pretty at 3-1 in their playoff series with the St. Louis Blues, and the team’s win Tuesday night was a huge victory for Smashville fans.

One of those fans was Carrie Underwood, whose husband, Mike Fisher, is the captain of the NHL team.

To celebrate the win, the country star shared a celebratory video to Instagram of herself and friends singing along to “All I Do Is Win” after the Predators secured the victory.

“Awesome win tonight in #Smashville!!!” Underwood wrote. “The Preds are on 🔥! Please pardon our bad celebration singing/dancing!”

Although we’re pretty sure Underwood has never sung a bad note in her life, the video is pretty awesome.

The Predators face the Blues again Friday night in St. Louis.

