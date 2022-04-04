Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera’s Breakup Confirmed

If you ask Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera where they stand, they will tell you that they aren’t together. But, that doesn’t mean they aren’t stuck like glue. The rapper recently sat for an interview with the It’s Tricky podcast of TMZ and let the world know he is still team Rivera. The two were together for over a decade and co-parented a teenage child from Rivera’s previous relationship, and Flame let it be known the only thing that’s changed, or nearly changed, is his marital status. “That’s my best friend, that’s my dawg,” he said during the interview, adding that the public assumes he and Rivera are “fighting and hating,” but he says, “I’m grown…People evolve for the better…We ain’t nasty. It’s love, though.” However, neither will say whether reconciliation is in their future.

Either way, Flame – who has no biological children – refuses to be absent in his stepdaughter’s life. “I want to be in my kid’s life for the first five years,” he told Harper. Flame and Rivera haven’t officially filed divorce paperwork yet. But their marriage has been riddled with infidelity.

But in an interview with Shadow and Act, Flame instead he wasn’t trying to make infidelity a part of their legacy. “We aren’t trying to break a curse. And I can tell you from my experience with infidelity, that it [boils down to] do the couple want to be together and how bad the man wants to do it [to right his wrongs],” Flame said. “Do your woman want to accept you, my boy? …TV can’t break nothing up that was already bonded and welded together. Before television, me and Tammy already had a relationship. She was already my friend.” Rivera shared similar sentiments. “We’ve been together for 10 years…we were on Love & Hip Hop.”