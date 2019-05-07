‘Vanderpump Rules’: Kristen Doute Reveals Split From Longtime Boyfriend Brian Carter

Kristen Doute is officially “Single Kristen” once again, the Vanderpump Rules cast member revealed during the first part of the Bravo show’s season reunion.

In Monday’s reunion airing, Doute revealed when asked about her longterm relationship with boyfriend Brian Carter by host Andy Cohen that she was indeed single, surprising even some of her closest friends on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Cohen said he would dive more into what happened later in the three-part reunion, many Vanderpump Rules fans weren’t shocked the two were no longer together after Doute expressed her dissatisfaction with the relationship to friends Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney early on in the season — leading to a drunken screaming match pitting Schroeder and Maloney against Doute and Carter.

In February, Doute hinted that her relationship with Carter still might not be everything she had hoped, emotionally answering a Watch What Happens Live caller who phoned in to ask about her relationship status.

“You know what? Honestly, I bleed out for the show. Like, I show every single second of everything. And so for this, I’m just going have to say, like … we’re figuring it out,” Doute said during the live episode. “Especially if you want to talk about what’s happening today, like, the show airing and what’s been going on in our relationship for the past year or more, like, we’re figuring it out. So we’ll let you all know when we get to that place.”

Later, she took to Instagram to thank fans for their kind words as she worked through whatever was going on in her relationship at the time.

“Hey, babes. I just really wanted to say thank you guys for being so kind tonight. It was a really stressful Watch What Happens Live for me beforehand because it was a difficult episode. But you guys were really kind and sweet, so thank you for that,” she wrote at the time. “It’s a little bit of a difficult time, but you know what? Life is f—ing good, and kindness matters, and you guys rule, and I just wanted to say thank you.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kristen Doute