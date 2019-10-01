13 Skinny Dinners Under 300 Calories

Eating healthy can sometimes present a challenge. You don’t want to eat too much, but you certainly don’t want to eat too little! Generally speaking, your three big meals should fall between 250 and 350 calories consisting of the right combination of protein, vegetables, carbohydrates and healthy fats. It should also be low in both sodium and sugar. Here is what some healthy (and delicious) 300-calorie meals look like.

1. Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken | 295 Calories



It’s no secret that when life gets a little hectic, a slow cooker meal is the go-to dinner. This low-carb recipe is a no-hassle fix for the family and is amazing any way you serve it! Click here for the recipe!

2. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne | 284 Calories



Adding cheese to any dinner is great; adding three cheeses is amazing! This recipe will be sure to have you digging in for a second helping. Click here for the recipe.

3. Skinny Mexican Chicken Bake | 280 Calories



Everything about this Skinny Chicken Bake screams comfort food! At under 300 calories per serving, you’re going to feel very comfortable serving this to your family. Click here for the recipe.

4. Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna Rolls | 280 Calories



This dish is perfect for the veggie-loving moms we know! The lasagna rolls make perfect, pretty, individual portions for all guests, and, those little rolls make this dish just fun enough to sneak in a little spinach. Click here for the recipe.

5. Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole | 255 Calories

This version of cheeseburger casserole is so light and yummy! The dish is really fantastic for the whole family, and we love the addition of chopped pickles. Click here for the recipe.

6. Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken | 294 Calories



This recipe knocks off over 100 calories and is actually better than the restaurant version. At less than 300 calories a serving, you can gladly dole out seconds with no worries! Click here for the recipe.

7. Chicken Parmesan Casserole | 268 Calories



The casserole aspect brings a fun new take to chicken Parm, while still keeping it simple and quick. The best part about this recipe (besides the fact that it’s only 268 calories per serving) is that you don’t even have to cook the pasta before throwing it in the oven! Click here to see the recipe.

8. Easy Cheesy Burrito Skillet | 275 calories



This is all the goodness of a burrito, but in the form of a one-pan meal! Save the steps (and calories) of baking and rolling the burrito, and instead eat it in a deconstructed version. This low-calorie dinner recipe is easy for everyone to dig into — plus, cleanup will be a breeze. Click here for the recipe.

9. Green Chili Chicken Lasagna | 247 calories



Move over red sauce! This is a Southwest take on a classic dish we all know and love: lasagna! The chopped green chilies give this dish a slight bite, while the creamy yogurt-based salsa verde and ricotta cool it off. Here’s the recipe.

10. Skinny Honey Mustard Pretzel Chicken | 271 calories



This combo is amazing, and it’s so easy to put together; you can get this ready in less than half an hour. Delicious, easy and fun… Dinner can’t get much better than that! Click here for the recipe.

11. Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boats | 280 Calories



This recipe is the perfect skinny Italian dish! The melted cheese, chicken sausage and savory, fresh vegetables all come together to create the perfect low-carb dinner. Click here for the recipe.

12. Skinny Chicken Fried Rice | 290 Calories

In under 30 minutes, you’ll have a tasty, healthy, family-friendly dinner that will give your Chinese takeout a run for its money. With less than half the calories of a traditional-style dish, this recipe is definitely worth trying! Click here for the recipe.

13. Lemon and Dill Poached Salmon with Asparagus | 261 Calories

If you like seafood and try to incorporate it into your diet at least once a week, then you will love our simple and healthy salmon recipe! The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the flaky fish. This recipe is a win, coming in at just 261 calories for salmon, asparagus and sauce and a whooping 39g of protein! Click here for the recipe.

When you know how much food you can eat in the 300-calorie range, the possibilities are endless and you are sure to never get bored with any of your meals ever again! By sticking with lean protein, vegetables, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats, you will get all the nourishment that your body needs.

