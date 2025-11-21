TV Legends’ Daughter Gets Engaged to Grammy Winner

Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watts are proving to be a musical match made in heaven. The singer, who is the daughter of TV writer Bill Lawrence, and the Grammy-winning producer are engaged, revealing such in an Instagram post.

“OFF THE MARKET BABY 💍💍💍💍💍 to forever & ever with the love of my life!!!! 11.8.2025,” Lawrence wrote on Instagram last Thursday alongside 13 engagement photos, adding that Watts asked for her hand in marriage on Saturday, Nov. 8. “I’M A BRIDE. 😭💍,” the bride-to-be continued in an Instagram Story resharing her post. She shared another, “Forever!!!! with The Cure’s “Just like Heaven” as the background song.

Several notable faces sent their well wishes, including Lenny Kravitz, who commented, “Love this !” Demi Lovato wrote, “congratulations!!” Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia Bryant commented, “Congratulations!!!❤️❤️❤️” Influencer Rickey Thompson noted, “YESSSSSSSSSS😍😍”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Charlotte Lawrence and Andrew Watt attend the 2025 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on February 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East)

The “Joke’s on You” singer, who said the proposal was the “best day of my life” on her Instagram Story, now is rocking new bling featuring green gemstones encircling an oval-cut diamond with additional stones on both sides.

Other celebrities shared their happiness for the couple. Hailey Bieber, Michelle Monaghan, Elle Fanning and Patrick Schwarzenegger all showed their support. “Congratulations you two! It’s about time! The ring is gorgeous! I’m so happy for you both!!!! 🙌,” wrote Kelly Osbourne. Watt was the music producer for Kelly’s late father, rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

The couple first connected while working with one another on Lawrence’s 2021 EP.

Aside from singing, Lawrence is also a songwriter, actress, and model. She began singing and playing piano as a child, drawing inspiration from her father Bill Lawrence’s work as a television writer, and her mother‘s background in acting. Bill is known for his work on classics including Scrubs, Cougar Town, Spin City, Ground Floor, Ted Lasso, Shrinking, The Nanny and the coming-of-age comedy Boy Meets World.