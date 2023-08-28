TV Host's Divorce Official 16 Months After Split From Athlete Husband

Longtime Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton's divorce from ex-husband Richie Myler is official. More than a year after Skelton announced she and Myler, a rugby player, split after eight years of marriage, the TV presenter, 40, was issued a decree nisi on Monday, 21, according to the Daily Mail. While the former couple's divorce is now official, it is not finalized, as they are now awaiting the granting of a decree absolute, which will be issued by the court and will legally cement the end of their ten-year marriage.

The latest development in the divorce proceedings comes after Skelton first announced in April 2022 that she and Myler, whom she married in 2013, were "no longer a couple." In a statement shared to her Instagram Story at the time, Skelton revealed that her ex-husband "has left the family home." She added that she and Myler would "be doing our best to co-parent our small children," Ernie, 8, Louis, 5, and 16-month-old daughter Elsie.

Since their split, both Skelton and Myler have moved on with their separate lives. Shortly after their split, Myler struck up a romance with his current girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill. After announcing that they were expecting their first child together, Myler's fourth, in October, the couple welcomed their daughter in April of this year.

While a source said the past few months have "been a tough time for" for Skelton, the TV presenter is "moving on with her life, putting the marriage behind her and wants to make a fresh start." A second source told te Daily Mail that "things are moving very fast for Helen and her life is going through a lot of changes." Among those changes is her recent announcement that she will be leaving BBC Radio 5 Live in order to spend more time with her children. Announcing her exit on-air, Skelton shared that she has "loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. Its hard to know what to say without getting emotional!"

As for her dating life, it seems Skelton is currently single, though a source previously revealed her "family and friends encouraged her to get back out there and she was happy to dip her toe back into the dating scene, but she has had some wobbles and found herself feeling guilty. She's concerned about who to let into her life and worried about being judged for any decisions she makes."