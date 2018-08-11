Tristan Thompson Gets Trolled by Fans for Latest Comment on Khloe Kardashian’s Photo

Tristan Thompson may have Khloé Kardashian’s forgiveness following their cheating scandal, but her fans are still paving his road to redemption with criticism.

Fans of the reality star trolled the basketball player after he left a sweet comment underneath a selfie she posted on Aug. 6.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo, “Can Dry Hill make another album?? I miss R&B music,” while her followers fired back at Tristan’s flirty response by bringing back the topic of the cheating.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player commented, “Baby, I’ll get in the studio right now, throw some autotune on my voice, and sing to you whatever you want.” It didn’t take long for Kardashian’s fans to go after Thompson, InTouch reports.

“You’re trying too hard!” one user wrote.

“Oh, now you wanna comment on all her pics saying sweet things? Yeah, we know what you’re trying to do,” added another.

Some of Kardashian’s supporters took things to a whole new level of nasty: “Unless [you’re] singing about how your existence is a whole mistake. We don’t want to hear it.”

The couple went through hard times this past April after footage showed Thompson repeatedly cheating on the reality star throughout her pregnancy. The scandal came just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True Thompson.

A source told PEOPLE recently that the baller is still in the process of realizing how much damage he caused with his behavior.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told the outlet, opening up about how their relationship is in a good place.

“He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family,” the source explains, adding that the pair are still doing therapy.

“Tristan initially resisted therapy, but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé,” the insider remarks. “He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

Thompson has also been spending quality time with his and Kardashian’s baby True, holding down the fort at home while Kardashian had to be away from home.

Kim Kardashian West recently admitted on On Air With Ryan Seacrest that the family had a hard time throughout the scandal, but they eventually came around to Khloé’s decision to reconcile with Thompson.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” Kim said. “I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that.”

The scandal will reportedly play a big role on this season of KUWTK, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!