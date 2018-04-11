Tristan Thompson Reportedly Spent Weekend With Instagram Model

Khloé Kardashian’s soon-to-be baby daddy Tristan Thompson took a mystery woman back to his Manhattan hotel on Saturday, and reports are identifying her as Bronx Instagram model Lani Blair.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player began dating Kardashian in 2016 and are expecting their first child together, a girl, who is due any day now. But the basketball player made headlines Tuesday after he was spotted at the Four Seasons, with the model Saturday night.

According to Page Six, witnesses said Thompson and the model spent around four hours at the Cavs’ five star hotel before they emerged together with Thompson wearing a different outfit. The pair was then reportedly photographed on their way to Meatpacking private members club Soho House.

Then at 5 a.m. Sunday, reports say they returned to his hotel, where witnesses said he was seen “looking around cautiously… and holding the door for her,” before they entered the lobby, heading to the elevator together.

The model was then spotted the next day around 8 p.m. in the exact same outfit and holding a stuffed Louis Vuitton overnight bag.

Video also circulated online of Thompson apparently kissing the brunette as they partied at NYW rooftop hotspot PH-D on Saturday, before they headed to Soho House, in which he puts his hoodie up and appears to kiss her.

Page Six identified the model as Instagram model Lani Blair, 28. One source said, “She and Tristan apparently spent a lot of time together this past weekend.”

Kardashian was reportedly devastated by the videos that surfaced of her boyfriend cheating on her.

“Khloé is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman,” an insider said. “Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful.”

“It breaks her heart to see the man she loves with someone else. It hurts and she is feeling super emotional right now especially because she is really pregnant so all of her feelings are more intense. The whole situation is horrible and Khloé doesn’t know what she is going to do right now, she can’t stop crying.”

Khloé wasn’t the only one who felt betrayed by the breech of commitment. Users on Twitter tore into Thompson, mocking his behavioral pattern in romantic relationships as well as his skills on the basketball court.