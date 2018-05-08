Tristan Thompson Reportedly Slaps Khloe Kardashian With List of Demands

Khloe Kardashian stayed with Tristan Thompson despite his well-documented cheating, but now he is allegedly in control of the relationship and has slapped her with a list of demands.

“Tristan continues to insist he’s done nothing wrong, and blames Khloe’s family for exaggerating his womanizing and trying to ruin his reputation,” a source close to the couple reportedly told Radar Online, also adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has grown more controlling “in return for staying in Khloe’s life in the long-term.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s willing to walk away, but Khloe’s desperate to work this out, so Tristan’s in the driving seat right now,” the source also reportedly said. “He’s agreed to stick around for now, but only if the family stops spreading stories, and he gets cut into Khloe’s portion of profits for the show.”

“He wants Khloe to let him see True any time he wants and insists she should fly out to meet him where he is. He can’t just jump on a plane to L.A. when he’s got a game coming up,” the source continued. “What’s really galling here is Tristan’s ‘you owe me’ attitude. Khloe is actually considering some but not all of Tristan’s demands.”

The report of Thompson’s allegedly controlling behavior comes on the heels of reports that Kardashian disabled the comments on all of her Instagram photos that feature Thompson.

While it is unknown when exactly it happened, Cosmopolitan notes it seems to have taken place fairly recently.

It stands to reason that the cause of the new move is due to many of her followers making their voices heard about Thompson allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant.

As previously reported, videos of Thompson getting close with multiple woman surfaced earlier in April, and allegations that he had been cheating on Kardashian for several months followed.

He was also photographed getting cozy with other women not long before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian recently shared her thoughts about the situation publicly for the first, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show. “Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added, as reported by People. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”