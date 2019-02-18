Tristan Thompson Spotted Partying on Valentine’s Day Without Khloe Kardashian

Was Tristan Thompson playing hard-to-get this Valentine’s Day? The Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted at a Los Angeles bar without girlfriend Khloe Kardashian on the romantic holiday last Thursday, according to Life & Style.

The news outlet reported that Thompson was seen interacting with women at the bar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tristan was being flirty” and “hitting up girls” at the Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks, California, a source told the outlet. The 27-year-old also reportedly took photos with girls at the bar. Later that evening, he was seen having dinner at Gyu-Kaku restaurant in Sherman Oaks with some friends.

“He was with two other male friends,” a source told Us Weekly of Thompson’s Valentine’s Day dinner. “He seemed very calm and reserved. All of them did.”

A few days before his trip to Los Angeles, Thompson reportedly spent time with women at Barley House bar in Cleveland after a bouncer took a few women upstairs to see him.

“He came in the back door and we was snuck quickly through the back by two or three bouncers,” a witness told Us Weekly of the Feb. 9 spotting. “They took him immediately upstairs.”

“There were some girls who went up afterward,” the witness aded. “One of the bouncers said, ‘Tristan Thompson is upstairs,’ and they just said, ‘Really?’ and he took them up there.”

The 27-year-old was also spotted alone at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday night, spending three hours inside and leaving just before 2 a.m.

Although Thompson sent Kardashian a massive floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day, recent reports detailed a strained relationship between the two, who welcomed daughter True Thompson last April just days after Thompson’s cheating scandal surfaced.

Not only has Kardashian been posting nonstop cryptic quotes on social media in recent months, but a source told PEOPLE recently that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star refers to Thompson only as “True’s dad.”

“Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions,” the source said. “It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”

The quote was echoed in Kardashian’s post showing the heart-shaped bouquet of roses from Thompson, which she captioned “Daddy and baby True.”