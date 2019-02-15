Tristan Thompson Gave Khloe Kardashian an Over-the-Top Valentine’s Day Gift

Seemingly deflecting a recent report speculating that their relationship is on the rocks, Tristan Thompson gifted girlfriend Khloé Kardashian a massive floral arrangement on Thursday for Valentine’s Day, with the reality star sharing her delivery on her Instagram Story.

After posting a series of arrangements she received from Scott Disick, sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, Kardashian posted a shot of a giant heart made out of red and pink roses.

“Daddy and baby True,” she wrote.

Her caption echoes a recent report from PEOPLE in which a source said that Kardashian only refers to Thompson as “True’s dad.”

“Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions,” the source said. “It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”

Kardashian later used her Story to reflect on all the gifts she had received, which also included treats and flowers from mom Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashians, makeup artist Hrush Achemyan and more.

“I’m so confused and overwhelmed!” she wrote. “I feel like it’s my birthday with all of this love!! I love you ALL beyond measure.”

Along with her gifts, Kardashian also used the holiday to share some of her now-trademark photos of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story, with one reading, “Today shouldn’t be the day you finally get the love you deserve.”

“S/O to everyone who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about,” read another quote.

The 34-year-old also shared a musing on true love that read, “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

Kardashian wasn’t the only member of her family to receive an extravagant Valentine’s Day gift, as sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie also shared their own displays of affection on social media on Thursday.

Kim’s husband, Kanye West, is known for going all-out when it comes to gifts for his wife, and this year secured famed saxophonist Kenny G to serenade the KKW Beauty founder in her living room while surrounded by single roses in glass vases.

Thankfully for fans, Kim shared videos of the surprise on social media, writing, “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day.”

As for Jenner, her boyfriend Travis Scott surprised her with a literal tunnel of love in her home, with Jenner sharing a photo of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, standing under the heart-shaped arches made out of roses.

“Must be dreaming!!” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the display.

