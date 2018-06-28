Tristan Thompson Reveals That Khloe Kardashian Knows the Passcode to His Phone

Tristan Thompson has already opened his heart for Khloé Kardashian, but now he’s opened his phone.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player revealed Wednesday that his girlfriend of more than a year has the password to his phone after he was caught cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

During Kardashian’s 34th backyard birthday celebration Wednesday, sister Kim Kardashian forced the NBA player to unblock her on Instagram.

“Wait, what’s your code?” Kim asked on a video posted to her Instagram Story. Thompson replied, “She knows it,” gesturing to Kardashian.

The athlete then was shown tapping “unblock” on Kim’s Instagram account, putting an apparent end to their feud, which began when Thompson’s infidelities made headlines.

“There’s no going back now,” he joked, to which Kim replied, “Now the question is: Should I follow you again?”

Thompson was caught cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with multiple women just days before Kardashian gave birth to baby True. But the Revenge Body host has decided to stay with the father of her child, a choice she opened up about for the first time on Twitter earlier this week.

“”You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote in response to a fan calling her a “hypocrite” for preaching self care. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The couple recently returned to Los Angeles from Cleveland after the NBA Finals, and a source told PEOPLE that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source said. “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was going to come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

Kardashian has also been seen sporting a massive diamond ring on her left hand since their return to L.A., sparking rumors that the two have gotten engaged secretly.

“Tristan is a part of Khloé’s life. They are together, so he will be there,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “Their continuing to work on their relationship. … [The Kardashian-Jenner family] knows that in order to have Khloé back in their lives, they have to accept him. They’ll support Khloé in whatever she chooses.”

Photo credit: Instgram/Khloe Kardashian