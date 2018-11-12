Travis Scott Reveals the One Relatable Thing That He ‘Was So Fearful’ of in the Delivery Room With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott may have been at girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s side during the birth of their first child, but there was one part of the moment that made him uneasy.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Scott, 26, opened up about the special moments in the delivery room, revealing that while Jenner’s mother, momager Kris Jenner, helped guide him through the delivery, he was freaked out by the placenta.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was so scary. This is actually my first delivery room. She’s walking me through this whole process,” he said. “There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh my god. So I was fearful of that.”

“But I cut the umbilical cord,” he added. “And she held it down, mama K.J. She’s the best, man.”

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper also admitted that he was initially worried to be in the delivery room, though his fears vanished when he laid eyes upon baby Stormi.

“Going into it, I was nervous and scared. You know, we were both young,” he recalled. “When you first had a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. It’s this whole warp that takes over your body. I never thought I could just love something so hard.”

“Stormi is just so animated,” he added of his now 9-month-old. “She’s running around the house right now on this new walker. She’s turning it into a full-blown runner.”

Scott and Jenner welcomed baby Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, the little girl’s birth coming after months of speculation regarding whether or not they were expecting.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The couple, who met at Coachella in 2017, have since been enjoying life as new parents, occasionally sharing milestone moments from their little girl’s life. They recently purchased a $13.5 million home together located in Beverly Hills.