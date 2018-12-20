Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Planning to Marry Soon: ‘I Gotta Propose in a Fire Way’

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been together for over a year and a half, and it seems the pair are planning to tie the knot sooner rather than later, at least according to the rapper.

Scott shared the news in Rolling Stone‘s latest cover story, which was published on Thursday, Dec. 19, noting that when he does propose to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, it has to be a memorable moment.

At first, Scott said, “we was just two kids, f—ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ ”

“We’ll get married soon,” he added. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Scott and Jenner began dating in April 2017 after connecting at Coachella. After the festival, Jenner hopped on Scott’s tour bus with him, and the pair has been inseparable since.

Scott explained that while people may have assumptions about Jenner due to her fame, “people don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullshit-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” he said.

“She’s a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire,” Scott added, revealing that one of his favorite things about Jenner is how “chill” she is.

“I like to just go outside and walk,” he said. “Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, ‘I need to go send somebody to do this for me,’ or ‘I need 15 motherf—ers around me,’ but we just walk out the crib.”

The 26-year-old added that he was worried how the intense public scrutiny on Jenner’s life may affect their relationship, but was pleased to find out that Jenner has no interest in such a life.

“Me, I hate cameras. I don’t like people in my business,” Scott said. “Going into a situation like that, you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. ‘Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’ And then you realize motherf—ers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s—. She’s the coolest motherf—er of all time.”

In February 2018, the two welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi.

“At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,’” Scott said. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’”

Scott and Jenner share religious faith, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper revealed that they felt something divine was at play when Jenner became pregnant with Stormi.

“We both believe in God,” Scott explained, adding that when Jenner shared that she was pregnant, “we felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy.”

Stormi has recently been traveling with her parents on Scott’s Astroworld Tour, and the rapper shared that he does whatever it takes to ensure he spends time with his daughter.

“We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time,” he said. “Stormi Saturdays. We don’t f— around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf—ers.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz