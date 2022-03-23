Traci Braxton’s Husband Speaks out on Her Death

Braxton Family Values fans are still trying to process the unexpected death of Traci Braxton. The singer and reality star passed away after a private one-year battle with esophageal cancer. In a statement, the “Last Call” singer’s famous sisters – Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar – along with their mother, Evelyn, revealed the news to their fans. She was 50 years old. For a decade, the family shared the ups and downs of their lives in the We TV reality series, which made history as the longest-running reality series starring an African American family. Traci’s husband of 25 years, Kevin Surratt, has also spoken out.

Initially, Surratt spoke with TMZ regarding his beloved wife. “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” he said in a statement. He’s since posted several touching tributes to Traci to his Instagram account.

“It took A lot for me to post this. It’s with A heavy heart I must say I’ve loss the love of my life @therealtracibraxton, due to her battle with cancer,” he captioned a series of photos of the two of them over the years. “She was my #dreamgirl my #world my #life #loveandbasketball #42 #mybonnie #lifeline #hummingbird #myrock #bestfriend #betterhalf #wife4life #myeverything. I’m lost without you, What am I supposed to do now..May god give me the strength. Thank you for our life we had together. Until we meet again Babygirl ETERNAL LOVE My FOREVER & EVER TRARATT.”

Surratt appeared on several episodes of the show over the years. The couple share one child, Kevin Jr., who is 25 years old, and are also grandparents. They also appeared on Marriage Bootcamp to sort through their marital trouble.

Surratt also revealed that several famous faces sent Traci video messages of encouragement as she tried to fight her cancer battle. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, comedian Kevin Hart, and gospel singer Bishop Hezekiah Walker are a few people who sent videos.