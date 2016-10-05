Tori Spelling Expecting Fifth Child With Husband

EXCLUSIVE: @Tori_Spelling is expecting her fifth child with Dean McDermott: “It was a total surprise” https://t.co/HnygpHlH95 pic.twitter.com/YA8WElS9ON — People Babies (@PEOPLEbabies) October 5, 2016

And baby makes…seven?!

Tori Spelling has announced she and husband Dean McDermott are expecting their fifth child, PEOPLE reports.

“It was a total surprise,” Spelling told the outlet. “But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited.”

The couple are already parents to Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. McDermott also has an 18-year-old son named Jack from his previous marriage.

“Dean was saying, ‘We just got Finn out of diapers; I thought we were in the clear!’” Spelling said. “For the first time this year, they’re all in school. So it’s like, wow. We’re basically starting over.”

Regardless of the surprise, the couple said the fifth baby is definitely meant to be.

“This baby happened at the best time,” Spelling said. “Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing,” she added.

The couple recently celebrated their 10-year-anniversary.

Congratulations!