Tori Spelling Reveals Her 7-Month-Old Child Helped Revive Her Marriage

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have had their ups and downs in the past, but the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress says that their 7-month-old baby is helping repair their relationship.

The celebrity couple is parents of Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and 7-month-old Beau. On Sunday, Spelling, 44, attended the 28th annual A Time for Heroes Festival in L.A. and dished on how their newest addition to the family made an incredible impact.

“Beau was like the rebirth of our relationship,” Spelling told Us Weekly. “We know how to do it differently now. For so many years, we kind of didn’t know how to find time for ourselves, it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away.”

Before welcoming Beau, Spelling said that she and McDermott committed to scheduling regular date nights.

“Our time together is as important as our time with our children,” she said.

Spelling and McDermott have been working hard to repair their marriage since his December 2013 cheating scandal. At the time, it was revealed that the Chopped Canada host had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand.

The incident caused a rift in their marriage and the subsequent fight to salvage their relationship was documented on their Lifetime docu-series True Tori.

Back in May, Spelling explained that being open in communication with her husband has been vital in mending their marriage.

“Communication has been our key,” Spelling told Us Weekly. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”