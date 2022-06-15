Tom Brady Gushes Over 'Amazing' Wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are totally couple goals. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Brady opened up about his relationship with Bundchen, whom he wed in 2009. While Brady might be the MVP on the field, that honor would definitely have to go to his wife for being such an "amazing" partner.

Despite reports that he was heading into retirement, Brady is set to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming football season. It will mark the 23rd season of his career. According to the athlete, it's a milestone that might not have happened if it wasn't for Bundchen. He said, "I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing. It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

The former New England Patriots player continued to share nothing but sweet sentiments about his wife, with whom he shares two children — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady also has an older son, John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. The quarterback said, "I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family." He continued to say that Bundchen is a "good influence" on him and added, "She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

Ahead of his next football season, Brady has some big family plans. He will spend Father's Day with his parents before jetting off to Europe for a family vacation. The football season may not start until September, but training camp is scheduled to begin in July. Until then, Brady, Bundchen, and their kids will be "basically together almost the whole six weeks [before training camp]." Earlier this year, it was rumored that Brady's previous season, which ended in his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, securing a Super Bowl win, would be his last.

However, in March, Brady shared that he wasn't going anywhere. At the time, he told ESPN that he simply didn't feel as though he was ready to retire. The 44-year-old explained, "At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field. And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward."