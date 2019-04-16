How Long Have Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Harman Been Together?

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Harman are making headlines following the golfer’s big Masters 2019 win, but many might be surprised to hear just how long they have been together.

According to The Sun, the first time Woods and Harman were reported to be an item was during the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey. She was spotted wearing a “player spouse” badge which is normally only given to wives and girlfriends.

The two were also photographed together, with Harman seen cuddling close to Woods as the two watched the US take home the big win.

Prior to dating Harman, Woods dated personal stylist Kristin Smith and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, and was romantically linked to fitness model Laci Kay Somers.

However, nearly a decade ago Woods’ divorce from his ex-wife Elin Nordegren was finalized, after it was discovered that he had been cheating on her with multiple women.

The same year as their official split, 2010, Nordegren spoke to PEOPLE about who she was doing, saying, “As anyone who has gone through a divorce knows, it is never easy. Every day is a little easier than the one before, but I still have a lot of healing to do. I have been through stages of disbelief and shock, to anger and ultimately grief over the loss of the family I so badly wanted for my children.”

“I have learned a lot about myself, about the world and about people around me,” she added. “Even though I have been as disappointed as I have ever been, as sad as I have ever been and as angry as I have ever been, I also feel stronger than I ever have. I have confidence in my beliefs, my decisions and myself.”

Nordegren then went onto to address whether or not she could “ever forgive Tiger.”

“Forgiveness takes time. It is the last step of the grieving process. I am going to be completely honest and tell you that I am working on it. I know I will have to come to forgiveness and acceptance of what has happened for me to go on and be happy in the future. And I know I will get there eventually,” she explained.

“I wish him all the best in the future, as a person and as an athlete. I know he is going to go down as the best golfer that ever lived, and rightfully so. I feel privileged to have witnessed a part of his golfing career,” Nordegren added. “We are going to be sharing custody of Sam and Charlie, which is a great thing. Tiger loves the children, and I want them to have regular and good contact with both of us. I will always have a working parenting relationship with Tiger.”

Woods’ win at the Masters was his first major win in 11 years.