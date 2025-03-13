Jad Nehmetallah is a married man! The Gogglebox star, 39, married his fiancée Sarah in an intimate ceremony at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 15.

“Mr. & Mrs. Nehmetallah | 15.02.2025,” Nehmetallah announced his marriage on Instagram.

The reality TV star shared the news alongside a carousel of images from the big day, beginning with a photo of his and his wife’s first kiss as a married couple. Others images in the carousel showed Sarah getting ready to walk down the aisle and walking up the steps to the cathedral, while others showed the newlyweds celebrating with family and friends at a reception.

For her big day, Sarah wore a stunning strapless gown from Steven Khalil that featured rhinestones and a full skirt. She paired her wedding gown with a long veil, and kept her hair down. Nehmetallah donned Tailer & Co suit that featured a white suit jacket, shirt, and tie and black pants.

After exchanging vows, the couple stepped out of the cathedral, where they were met by cheers from attendees. Sarah raised her bridal bouquet up in celebration, and the pair were whisked away in a car before later rejoining their wedding guests at a reception held at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Circular Quay. The pair shared an impressive first dance, which included Nehmetallah lifting his bride onto his shoulders, and cut into a massive raspberry and cream wedding cake.

The couple’s wedding day came just seven months after Nehmetallah dropped to one knee and popped the question to Sarah while the pair, who met through mutual friends, were vacationing in Italy last July.

“Today was magical, a true fairy tale. God has blessed me with a real life angel. Sarah, you are the epitome of a woman,” he wrote on Instagram. “Beautiful, soft, caring, loving, smart, supportive and funny. You make me feel like a King. Today, we stand together on this rooftop, as you’ve said YES to becoming my Queen. I love you and I can’t wait for us to do life together.”

News of their matrimony sparked a celebratory response from Nehmetallah’s fans, one person reacting to the news by writing, “Congrats guys! What a spectacular wedding, hope you enjoyed every second.” Another person added, “The most stunning couple congratulations you gorgeous couple !!!”

Nehmetallah is best known for his appearances on Gogglebox Australia. An adaptation of the British series, the Network 10 show follows some of the country’s most opinionated and avid television viewers as they freely react to some of the best and worst programs on television. Nehmetallah has appeared on the series since 2017.