‘Teen Mom OG’ Maci Bookout’s Wedding Weekend Is in Full Swing

Maci Bookout is ready to walk down the aisle. The photos from the Teen Mom OG star’s wedding weekend show the bride-to-be having a blast.
“BFF is getting married!!! Let the wedding festivities begin!@macideshanebookout @tmon3yyy #showmethemoneys #champagnecampaign,” one of her friends captioned a collage of the bride and her wedding party enjoying the pre-ceremony festivities as other friends shared their congratulations on social media.
the countdown is on! can’t wait to celebrate @MaciBookoutMTV & @tmon3yy this weekend 😍 #showmethemoneys #gobestfrienddasmybestfriend 🍾👰🏼💍— katie roden (@ktroden) October 6, 2016
Bookout and her husband-to-be Taylor McKinney have been chronicling their wedding prep on the MTV show.
The parents to daughter Jayde and son Maverick will tie the knot this weekend. Bookout also has a first son Bentley, from a previous relationship.