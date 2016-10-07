‘Teen Mom OG’ Maci Bookout’s Wedding Weekend Is in Full Swing

BFF is getting married!!! Let the wedding festivities begin!@macideshanebookout @tmon3yyy #showmethemoneys #champagnecampaign A photo posted by Jessica Tickle (@jessicatickle) on Oct 6, 2016 at 1:56pm PDT

Maci Bookout is ready to walk down the aisle. The photos from the Teen Mom OG star’s wedding weekend show the bride-to-be having a blast.

“BFF is getting married!!! Let the wedding festivities begin!@macideshanebookout @tmon3yyy #showmethemoneys #champagnecampaign,” one of her friends captioned a collage of the bride and her wedding party enjoying the pre-ceremony festivities as other friends shared their congratulations on social media.

Bookout and her husband-to-be Taylor McKinney have been chronicling their wedding prep on the MTV show.

The parents to daughter Jayde and son Maverick will tie the knot this weekend. Bookout also has a first son Bentley, from a previous relationship.