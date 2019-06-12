Teddy Geiger and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Reportedly End Engagement

Teddy Geiger and Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire have reportedly called off their engagement, which they announced in December.

A source told The New York Post‘s Page Six that the couple is “over” and will not be reuniting. The pair was last photographed together at the Canadian Screen Awards in March and they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Geiger, 30, and Hampshire, 37, went public in September. “I love her so much and miss her so much and I need to kiss her and I want to go dancing because she is so cute when she dances and she is my dream,” the “For You I Will (Confidence)” the singer captioned a photo of Hampshire at the time on Instagram.

“When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said…YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES I love u @emilyhampshire,” Geiger wrote on Instagram, uploading a photo of a heart-shaped ring.

Geiger raved to Us Weekly about engaged life at the Grammy Awards in February, where she was nominated for Song of the Year for her work on Shawn Mendes‘ “In My Blood.”

“[It’s been] crazy, so good. I love it,” she said at the time. “We’re figuring [wedding plans] out. We might just elope, basically. That might happen.”

“It just has been, like, really amazing,” she added. “And I think we like to move at the same pace, and we’re both, like, super into therapy. So, we’re getting good at doing all that sort of, like, processing stuff.”

Hampshire, who is also known for her role in the TV series 12 Monkeys, was previously married to soccer player Matthew Smith. Geiger revealed her gender transition in 2017, writing to her fans on Instagram that “this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”

Geiger broke out in the music industry with the song “For You I Will (Confidence)” in February 2006, performed on Hilary Duff‘s 2005 tour Still Most Wanted and appeared in the 2008 movie The Rocker. Geiger has also written songs for many artists, including Shawn Mendes, One Direction, Birdy and James Blunt.

Photo credit: David Crotty / Contributor / Getty