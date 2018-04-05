‘Step Up’ Co-Star’s Message to Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan: ‘Love You Both’

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are getting support from their Step-Up co-star, as Alyson Stoner sends her love to the celebrity parents.

Stoner, now 24 years old, worked with Tatum and Dewan on Step-Up in 2006, where she played Camille. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday at the premiere of Blockers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I sent both of them a message that said ‘love you both,’ and I believe there’s beauty and love and [growth] ahead for all of them, including little Everly, [their daughter],” the actress said. “They’re wonderful people. I’ve never had anything negative to say about either of them, and I know that they’re going to take care of their family in a wonderful way.”

Stoner saw the very beginning of Tatum and Dewan’s relationship, as the two met on the set of Step-Up. They married in 2009 and had their daughter in 2013. In that time, they have become one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the world, and fans were devastated to learn about their separation. The couple announced their break-up in a joint statement on Twitter, assuring fans that it was perfectly amicable and they still intend to be co-parents and best friends.

Stoner, who was a prolific child star, appearing in movies like Cheaper by the Dozen and TV shows like Phineas and Ferb, made headlines this week when she wrote a touching essay for Teen Vogue, discussing how she came to terms with her own sexuality. She has been revelling her newly open life, and mentioned it in her interview with ET.

“I’m not even trying to be P.C. [Tatum and Dewan are] genuinely the best people,” she said. “I am in love with both of them, and not in that way because I just came out and now I gotta be careful.”

Reporters asked Stoner how her life has changed since making her sexuality public, and she said that it was just the beginning of a long process.

“To be completely honest, the non-canned answer is that it’s still kind of scary, because I think it’s a personal journey of discovery and there’s a lot of confusion involved no matter who you are and what you’re struggling with,” she said.

Stoner has been lauded for her essay, where she examines all of the systemic and societal issues that played into her sexual expression. In her case, she was especially troubled by the religious implications, but she was afraid for her career as well.

“Some people in the industry warned me that I’d ruin my career, miss out on possible jobs, and potentially put my life in danger if I ever came out. My dream and all I’d worked tirelessly for since the age of 6 was suddenly at risk by my being . . . true to myself. Imagine receiving death threats (as I have); would you choose to live a lie in order to protect your loved ones?”