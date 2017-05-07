Source Says ‘There Seems to Be Hope’ Between Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Reconciliation

Mariah Carey has had a tumultuous 2017, kicking things off with a rough New Year’s Eve live performance and recently, her split with Bryan Tanaka. Recently, it’s been noted that Carey has been spending more time with ex Nick Cannon.With the amount of time the pair spend together, rumors about the extent of their relationship have been swirling, with a source recently revealing there’s “hope” the two could reunite.

Carey and Cannon separated two years ago, sharing six-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe together. In the wake of her split from Tanaka, it appears as though Carey is seeking comfort in family, incorporating Cannon into many of the family’s activities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When speaking with PEOPLE, one source said, “Mariah and Nick are getting along great.” The source also said Carey is “great” around Nick, who seems to be available at the singer’s beck and call.

The source added, “There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

MORE: Nick Cannon Reveals Mariah Carey’s Biggest Diva Moment

However, a different source had a different interpretation of their relationship, revealing, “Honestly, they are co-parenting.”

Cannon himself recently weighed in on the extent of their relationship when speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re together when it counts. We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing,” Cannon confessed. “We both love kids and we’re co-parenting because that’s the only way to do it.”

The former America’s Got Talent host also mentioned that Carey is still his dream girl, even though friendship seems to be what works best for the two at the moment.

Cannon gushed, “It’s so perfect right now honestly. I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be and from that, I’m working on being the best father that I can be and that’s a plate full right there. I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults, I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”

#rocky getting the royal treatment from his sister #missmonroe #queen of the spa 💙❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 6, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

The 36-year-old continued to emphasize that, ahead of any romantic relationship, their children are still the top priority. “I mean, friends at the end of the day and beyond friends, we’re family, you know what I mean?” clarified Cannon. “We put the kids first and I think as weird as it may look from the outside it’s a very simple concept. I’m there when my kids need me, and I’m trying to be there as much as possible.”

This article was originally published by our partners at www.popculture.com.

[H/T Twitter / @etnow]

Related:

Mariah Carey’s Son Loses His First Tooth in Hilariously Adorable Video

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split

Mariah Carey Confirms She’s Dating Bryan Tanaka