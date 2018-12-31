Sofia Richie Joins Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Vacation

Sofia Richie is spending some quality time with the KarJenners on their family vacation to Aspen, Colorado.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, joined boyfriend Scott Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family’s snowy post-Christmas getaway this past weekend.

Before hitting the slopes with Paris Hilton on Saturday, Richie was spotted on a shopping excursion with Disick, Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and Kendall Jenner on Friday, the model seen walking beside her boyfriend’s ex as Disick trailed behind them.

The family outing followed a family vacation in Mexico earlier this month in which the 20-year-old model joined Disick, Kardashian, and their three children — Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3 — during a sunny getaway to Cabo San Lucas.

“What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY,” Disick captioned an Instagram photo at the time that showed the trio relaxing on recliners.

Prior to that, the Richie, Disick, and Kardashian had also been seen bonding at a gallery opening on Nov. 16 and a “quick” and “tense” dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Nov. 4.

The trio’s frequent sightings come as rumors continue to swirl that there is tension between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Richie, who has been dating Disick for over a year.

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Kardashian “still has a lot of love and unresolved emotions for the father of her children” and would be “disappointed if he committed to something long term with another woman.”

Kardashian and Disick were together for nine years before they broke things off in July of 2015, but the two continue to co-parent their three children together. In May of this year, Disick and Richie were first spotted together at Cannes Film Festival.

Despite their differences, Richie and Kardashian are reportedly working together in an effort to bond, with a source telling PEOPLE that Kardashian “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” the source added. “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”