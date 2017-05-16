Soccer Star Abby Wambach Marries Christian Blogger Glennon Doyle Melton

5.14.17 A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on May 15, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Soccer star Abby Wambach and Christian blogger Glennon Doyle Melton tied the knot on May 14, sharing the news on Instagram Monday with a selection of shots from the day.

Wambach uploaded a stunning black-and-white photo of the pair sitting together, captioning the moment with the date of their wedding.

Melton’s shot from the day was in full color and showed off the retired athlete’s red velvet jacket and her own glittering silver gown.

The blogger also shared another snap of Wambach wearing a sweatshirt that read “Christian Mommy Blogger’s Wife.”

“My beloveds – please never give up on love,” she wrote in the caption. “Life could surprise the hell out of you. Trust me- you might just wake up one morning and find yourself smackdab in the middle of heaven.

I love my wife. LOVE WINS.”

Wambach and Melton began dating after Wambach split from her wife Sarah Huffman and Melton divorced her husband Craig Melton, People reports. The couple announced their engagement February.

