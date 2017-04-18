Kid Rock Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Audrey Berry

Kid Rock is engaged to longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry https://t.co/3o6PMY8Gx9 pic.twitter.com/IBm86HpCJD — People Magazine (@people) April 18, 2017

Kid Rock is engaged to longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry, The Detroit Free Press reports.

The pair reportedly got engaged earlier this year, and Berry was spotted with a large diamond ring during Kid Rock’s Chillin’ the Most cruise earlier this month.

The couple met in Detroit and began dating a few years after Rock’s marriage to Pamela Anderson ended, with the two divorcing in 2007.

Rock and Berry have since kept their relationship relatively private.

“This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with,” the singer told Piers Morgan in 2011. “I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

