Soap Opera Actress Weds in Medieval-Themed Ceremony

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King is married. The soap actress revealed that she wed her hubby in a Medieval-themed ceremony recently.

“Long ago, (on Valentine’s Day) we said I do in front of the realm (our families). We celebrated (at Medieval Times) well into the night (9pm). The end⚔️🏰 @chriscope88 📸: @stevenpiet,” she captioned the post of them dressed in theme with guests surrounding them on their special day, which also showed images of the knight fight at the restaurant.

Celebrity comments poured in. “Main couple energy! ❤️❤️By the way, June 10 is good luck (30 years 😍😄)” Holly Robinson Peete commented. “Congratulations!!! So happy for you both❤️” Lacey Chabert commented. “Youre the cutest wow congrats my love!!!!!” Skye Townsend wrote. “What!!!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!!! Huzzah!!!! Mead for all!!!!” Melissa Peterman commented.

Outside of the soap opera, King is known for her work in Hallmark Channel movies, including The Professional Bridesmaid, A Royal Corgi Christmas, and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. She has also played roles in the TV shows Hollywood Heights, and Life in Pieces. She starred as Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2012–2016, and again from 2018–2022.

In December 2024, King exclusively told PEOPLE that she and Copier were hoping to tie the knot “somewhere far away and tiny.” They got engaged two months earlier. In an Instagram reel shared by King, Copier popped the question in a picturesque beach setting. “Best day of my life 🤍,” King captioned her post. “@chriscope88 I can’t wait to marry your a– 💍.”

“He took me to Santa Barbara, and we rented bikes with our two puppies, rode up and down the coast and then we went to the beach and he said, ‘Let’s take some photos,’” King recalled of the proposal during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in November 2024. “And went down on one knee I just started jumping up and down,” she continued. “I blacked out and I think I said, ‘Are you sure, are you sure, are you sure?’ And he’s like, ‘You need to say yes so I can give you your ring.’ “