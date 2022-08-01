Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."

Brazier, Jade Goody's oldest son, and Love first went public with their romance in May of this year when they were spotted out and about. Over the course of the following two months, the pair appeared alongside one another at a number of red carpet events. However, it appears that they have since decided to go their separate ways, with both Brazier and Love having deleted all pictures of one another from their social media accounts. They also unfollowed each other. Their split was confirmed by a representative for Love, who told the Daily Mail in a statement, "Liberty wishes Bobby Jack the best." Brazier does not appear to have publicly addressed the breakup at this time.

News of the split comes just days after it was announced that Brazier would join EastEnders as Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo, a character that executive producer Chris Clenshaw described Freddie as "a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul. A modern-day lad who's in touch with his spiritual side," and Brazier "an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast, who brings heart and humility to the role." In a statement, per BBC, Brazier said, "stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing. I'm very grateful." Following the announcement Love did not publicly congratulate Brazier on the news, sparking some speculation on the state of their relationship.

Brazier is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and Goody, who died of cervical cancer in 2009 at the age of 27. According to the Daily Mail, the young star is already filming scenes that will be shown on the BBC1 soap this autumn. On his Instagram account, Brazier shared, "I'm really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders – so far it's been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could've hoped."

Love, meanwhile, is a model and influencer. She has more than 25,000 followers on Instagram. She also has her own YouTube page where she shares make-up tutorials and vlogs from her holidays abroad. She recently celebrated her 22nd birthday.