Shay Mitchell Writes Emotional Love Letter to ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Costar for Missing Her Wedding Day

A Pretty Little Liars star is officially off the market.

Troian Bellisario tied the knot with her boyfriend Patrick J. Adams on Saturday during a beachfront ceremony.

The entire crew was pretty much there, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Ian Harding, Sasha Pieterse, however, Shay Mitchell was noticeably absent from the affair.

Don’t worry fans, she made up for it in a heartfelt letter to the new bride.

“To my big sister T on her wedding day. I love that we were able to close one very important chapter of our lives together and I am devastated not to be there as you embark on your next one,” she captioned the photo. “As I sit here thinking about our friendship and journey I am reminded of how much I love, cherish and admire you. I know you and Patrick will have the most special day and I can’t wait to celebrate you two as a married couple. Soak it all in and enjoy this moment…it’s all yours babe.”

We are sure the bride understands because Mitchell is shooting Cadaver, Hollywood’s latest horror movie.

She also joined the girls earlier this year on a week-long trip to Europe for Bellisario’s bachelorette party.

Congrats to Troian and Patrick!