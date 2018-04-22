‘Shahs of Sunset’ Personality MJ Javid Marries Tommy Feight

They made it official! Shahs of Sunset couple Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Tommy Feight finally tied the knot this weekend after three years together.

The reality TV couple met in 2015 on the Tinder dating app, and made their love official in a Saturday, April 21 ceremony at a hotel in West Hollywood, California, confirmed Us Weekly.

The ceremony was held a little after 5 p.m. on the rooftop patio of the hotel, and guests included Javid’s Shahs of Sunset castmate Reza Farahan, who served as Javid’s Man of Honor alongside two other male bridesmaids. Javid’s dog also played a role in the wedding as the ring bearer, the publication reported.

Just a few hours before she would marry Feight, Javid spoke with the publication during a chaotic time in between a final fitting for her Pedram Couture dress and conversations about jewellery and tiaras. “I’m the most relaxed one in the room!” Javid joked.

She also revealed that she hadn’t written her vows yet, admitting, “I’m thinking about winging it.”

As for the guests who attended the ceremony, Javid said that “every single person invited is someone that is a really important part of my life and Tommy’s as well.”

Javid added that she hoped the wedding and reception would go by “in slow motion because everyone says that it goes by so quickly” and that she was most looking forward to “the love that is going to be surrounding us.”

In October, Javid told Us Weekly that she was hoping for a spring wedding, and it looks like she got her wish!

“I do want us to have a window by springtime,” Javid said at the time. “In the renaissance, spring is when the world begins, the flowers bloom and I love the symbolism behind that.”

The 45-year-old bride-to-be even opened up at the time about falling for her then-beau before they even met in person.

“We were talking on the phone, I hadn’t met him yet,” she said at the time. “And I was like, ‘I love you.’ You know what is messed up? We can’t remember when he told me that he loved me.”

When the two finally did meet in person, things got steamy quickly.

“We watched Friends and humped,” Feight recalled of their first date.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Photo credit: Instagram/Mercedes “MJ” Javid