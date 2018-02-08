Seth Meyers and Wife Alexi Ashe Expecting Second Child

Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, are expecting their second child together, Meyers announced on Thursday during the Thanksgiving episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Meyers had his parents Larry and Hilary Meyers, and his brother Josh, as guests on the show and shared the news while his family was sitting alongside him.

“I want to take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, my wife and I are expecting a second baby,” the host said. “Very excited. Thank you! Very excited.”

Hilary shared with the audience that Seth was “sobbing” when he told her the news.

“I get the phone call, and my Seth is sometimes a crier. He’s sobbing,” she said. “I said, ‘What happened? Are you OK?’ And he said, ‘No, no it’s wonderful news, it’s wonderful news.’ I said, ‘What is it?’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re gonna have another baby.’”

She continued, “I said, ‘That’s fabulous — why are you crying?’ And he said, ‘Because for over a month I’ve had to pretend I don’t care what sex it is, but I do care, I want a little boy.’”

Seth and Ashe married in 2013 and welcomed son Ashe in 2016.

Meyers explained that he wanted his son to have a brother because of his own relationship with Josh.

“That’s true, I really wanted a brother for my son because I was so lucky to have one,” he said.

“They’ve always been the best of friends, two years apart and that’s exactly what Ashe and Albert are gonna be, right?” his mom added, insinuating that Seth and his wife are expecting a boy.

“Well now okay, we have not decided on a name, but dad, explain why you feel so strongly about Albert,” the host said before his father explained that the family had had five sheepdogs, all named Albert, and he had always wondered what the dogs would sound like if they could talk.

“And this is a little sad on Thanksgiving, but the kid’s gonna outlive the dog,” Larry said. “And so it’s like Pinocchio — the dog becomes a real boy and everything works out.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com