Seth Meyer’s Son, Ashe, Make Instagram Debut

The Pittsburgh Penguins may have won their fourth Stanley Cup, but Ashe Meyers won the award for best fan photo on Instagram! Seth Meyers, Ashe's daddy, recently posted an adorable photo of his son sporting his Pittsburgh Penguin jersey and a huge smile on his face, according to Daily Mail.

This is the three month old's first photo on Meyers' Instagram and it was sure worth the wait!

"I'm not the biggest hockey fan but thanks to the many Meyers who call Pittsburgh home my son got to dress like a champion this morning," Meyers captioned the sweet photo.

The 42-year-old Late Night host may not like hockey, but he is an avid sports fan — further tagging all of his other favorite teams alongside the photo.

Though this is Ashe's first Instagram photo, Meyers has certainly spoken about the little guy on his show. When discussing how he and his wife, Alexi Ashe, decided on his name, he started to choke up. They chose Ashe because it is Alexi's maiden name, further honoring her for all the work she did. The couple also chose to pay tribute to Meyers' mother by using her maiden name, Olsen, as Ashe's middle name.

With a beautiful name and an adorable smile, two things are clear about Ashe Olsen — he needs more Instagram photos and he's certainly a Penguins fan for life!