Serena Williams’s Husband Alexis Ohanian Shares Never Before Seen Wedding Photo to Mark Anniversary

Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian has shared a never-before-seen Wedding Photo to mark the couples anniversary.

In the black-and-white picture posted to his Instagram page, Ohanian and Williams can be seen dancing together at their wedding reception.

“365 days later. And still dancing. Only now Jr joins in,” Ohanian wrote in a caption of the photo. “Happy anniversary, my queen. Here’s to many, many more.”

The Tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder announced their engagement on Dec 29, 2016, and married the following year, on Nov. 16, 2017.

In an April 2018 article from the New York Times about her HBO documentary, Williams spoke candidly about the couple’s relationship, saying that even she was surprised by their romance.

“[I] never thought I would have married a white guy,” she stated, then going on to cite other differences that make the two polar opposites. “I’m an athlete. He’s a business guy. I’m Black. He’s white. We are totally opposite. I think we just complement each other. I think we understand hard work in different ways.”

Williams went on to explain that she frequently has discussions about race with her husband, being as open and honest as she can about the struggles that the African-American community has suffered.

“Literally all I tell Alexis is, ‘well, you know, there’s such a difference between white people and Black people.’ He always gets to hear about the injustices that happen; that wouldn’t happen if I were white. It’s interesting,” she explained.

“I never thought I would have married a white guy, either, so it just goes to show you that love truly has no color, and it just really goes to show me the importance of what love is,” she added.

“Ultimately I wanted to be with someone who treated me nice, someone who was able to laugh with me and someone who understood my life and someone that loved me…and you know, I’m sure there are other people out there. But you know, Alexis is the one I connected with, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Williams also said.

The couple shares one child together — one-year-old daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian — but there could be more on the way. In the documentary, Williams and Ohanian are shown on their way home form the hospital after giving birth to Alexis, when Williams says, “I think we should have another baby.” Ohanian very politely and lovingly replies, “Can we at least get home with the first one?”

All episodes of the Being Serena docu-series are available to watch on HBOGo and HBONow for subscribers of the premium cable network.