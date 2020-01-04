See John Cena and Girlfriend Have Dinner After Nikki Bella Engagement Announcement to Artem Chigvintsev

On the heels of his ex’s engagement news, John Cena has been spotted spending some quality time with his own significant other. As TMZ noted, the WWE legend was seen hanging out with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday, Jan. 3.

The publication reported that Cena and Shariatzadeh were drinking wine, kissing, and holding hands while at the location. TMZ also captured a brief clip of the couple holding hands as they made their way out of the dining area.

As previously mentioned, this news comes after it was announced that Cena’s former girlfriend, Nikki Bella, was engaged to Dancing with the Stars personality Artem Chigvintsev.

Both Bella and Chigvintsev announced the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts on Jan. 3. The pair also shared that they had actually gotten engaged in November during a trip to France.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you [Artem Chigvintsev],” Bella wrote alongside a couple of photos of the couple, including one showing off her new bling. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Chigvintsev posted an equally sweet caption of his own on Instagram to announce the news.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” the DWTS pro wrote. “So excited for what’s to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Bella and Chigvintsev were first linked romantically in March 2019. They confirmed that they were “official” in July 2019 on The Bellas Podcast, as PEOPLE noted. Prior to her relationship with the dancer, Bella was involved with Cena for about six years.

In 2017, after five years of dating, Cena proposed to Bella at Wrestlemania 33. However, about a year later, it was announced that the couple had called off their engagement after not seeing eye-to-eye about their future.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The pair ended up reconciling in May 2018 but would ultimately go on to split again in July.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Bella told Us Weekly about the split. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”