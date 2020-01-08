See How Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Surprised Her for Their 14th Anniversary

Pink’s husband Carey Hart rang in their 14th wedding anniversary with a bouquet of flowers and a touching post on Instagram. On Tuesday, the couple, who married in 2006 and share daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 3, celebrated the major relationship milestone, with Pink revealing on social media the sweet way that her husband surprised her on their big day.

“Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much [Carey Hart] but well played, we’re good,” the singer captioned a photo of the beautiful bouquet.

Accompanying the flowers was a sweet handwritten note reading, “I love you baby!!! I’m so lucky to have you!! Looking forward to many more!”

Earlier in the day, Hart had taken to his own account to pen a touching note on their anniversary, reflecting on their life together.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” the 44-year-old former motocross competitor captioned a gallery of images. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family.”

“Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids,” he concluded. “I love you so much.”

In her own post, the “Try” singer shared a series of throwback photos from their relationship, including one from their wedding.

“So many years, So many hairstyles,” she wrote. “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’”

Originally meeting during the 2001 X Games in Philadelphia, Pink and Hart dated until a breakup in 2003. They reconciled and eventually tied the knot in 2006, though they again went through a public breakup in 2008, again reconciling shortly after.