See Baby Archie’s First Public Appearance as He Gets Kiss From Mom Meghan Markle During Prince Harry’s Polo Match

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor made his first public appearance since being born back in May. Markle was supporting her husband during a charity polo match when the new mom planted a sweet kiss on her sons face.

Markle was joined by sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as the Duchess of Cambridge watched her husband Prince William compete as well.

Archie was joined by his cousins Prince George, 5; Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

The royal outing took place at the Billingbear Poli Club in Wokingham, Surrey. Markle surprised the crowd when she showed up unexpectedly to watch Prince Harry and Prince William go head-to-head in honor of late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The first-time mom looked amazing in a khaki green maxi dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez paired with golden aviators designed by Stella McCartney.

Middleton looked casual, but elegant in a pink L.K. Bennett dress paired with Castaner wedges as she entertained her little ones.

The family occasion was special for a number of reasons., not only was it Archie’s first public outing since his birth, but typically, Markle and Middleton are rarely seen together outside of royal engagements.

Markle didn’t walk away from the event without being scrutinized by mommy-shamers though. Several took to social media to comment that she didn’t know how to hold her son, but Lucy Shrimpton — The Sleep Nanny and parenting expert at the U.K’s The Baby Show — came to the 37-year-old’s defense.

“While parents will adopt their own styles of holding and comforting their babies in a range of ways, the way Meghan is pictured holding Archie is actually a commonly recommended hold,” she said.

“She is supporting the majority of Archie’s body with her right arm while he rests his head on her chest,” she continued. Babies are comforted by this position and hearing mom’s heartbeat too. So long as the face is to one side, which Archie’s is, this is a wonderfully soothing way to hold to a baby.”

Markle recently stepped back into her old shoes of walking a red carpet as she and Harry attended the U.K. premiere of the Lion King. The royal couple were seen chatting with Beyoncé — who had a starring role in the popular Disney film, as well as, a popular voice on the soundtrack — and her husband Jay-Z.

This was the former Suits star’s first time stepping back on a red carpet since marrying into the royal family over a year ago in 2018.