Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Splits From Cassie, Now Dating Model

Sean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie Ventura have split up, PEOPLE reports. The pair, who had been dating since at least 2012, went their separate ways months ago.

A source told the magazine that “the decision was amicable and they remain friends.”

“Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career,” the source continued.

Not only did the couple break up, but Combs has reportedly been linked to another woman, Jocelyn Chew, reports celebrity news site LoveBScott. The 26-year-old model has been spotted with Combs, 48, in Miami as well as at Drake’s recent concert in Los Angeles.

Combs and Ventura, 32, met in the early 2000s when she was signed to his Bad Boy Records label. They were flanked by years of dating speculation starting in 2007 when they were first linked together and after they collaborated multiple times, including on his 2008 song, “Swagga Like Puff” and her 2009 song, “Must Be Love.”

Neither have given an official statement about their split — and rarely spoke about their relationship, for that matter, as they are known for being intensely private.

In 2013, Ventura told Madame Noir that “Just being around [Combs] is a completely inspiring experience. The key to maintaining any relationship, be it a romantic relationship or a friendship, is honesty and communication.”

In June, Combs told Wendy Williams on her eponymous talk show that she was “in love now.”

Ventura has not posted about Combs on social media in months, and made the decision to unfollow all Instagram accounts except for one — which does not belong to Combs.

Combs is a dad to six children — sons Quincy Brown, 27, Justin, 24, Christian, 20, twin girls D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance, all 11, through previous relationships with exes Misa Hylton-Brim, Kimberly Porter and Sarah Chapman.

Most recently, Combs was in the news last December when he announced that he’d like to buy the Carolina Panthers and sign Colin Kaepernick to play for them.

“I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine,” Combs said in a video message. “I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback.”

He also tweeted a throwback photo of himself wearing a Panthers jersey and wrote, “This pictures was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!! ATTN all [NFL] owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!!”

Ultimately, his plan did not go through, as hedge fund manager David Tepper negotiated a deal for the team for $2.2 billion in May 2018.