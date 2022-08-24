Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter

Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41.

Disick and Stewart have been "dating for a few months" and are "really into each other," one source told Us Weekly Wednesday. Another source said the two have known each other for "years" after Sean introduced them. "They had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle," the second insider said.

When their relationship turned romantic, Disick and Stewart waited before they "decided to go public," an insider told Us Weekly. They are not "serious" yet, but are "getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends." Neither celebrity has commented on their relationship on Instagram though.

Disick and Stewart were first linked back in 2015 after he broke up with Kourtney Kardashian. He shares three children with Kardashian, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. Disick sated Sofia Richie for three years before they split in August 2020 and dated Amelia Gray Hamlin for 10 months until their split in September 2021.

Earlier this year, Disick dated Rebecca Donaldson, who accompanied him to The Kardashians red carpet premiere in April. Sources have said that the relationship was never serious. One insider told InTouch Weekly in June they were only "casually" dating and Disick was already "on the prowl." The prowling didn't last very long though, as photos of Disick and Stewart on outings in Los Angeles in recent days.

Stewart and Disick were most recently seen at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Saturday just hours before Disick was involved in a one-car crash Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said speed was a factor in the crash, not alcohol. Disick suffered "minor, non-life-threatening injuries" and refused medical treatment. A family member picked him up and his car was towed away from the scene.

Stewart is the daughter of Rod and his first wife, Alana Collins. She now runs the organization and design firm The Realm, which has offices in Los Angeles and Palm Beach. She shares a daughter, Delilah Genoveva Stewart, 11, with actor Benicio Del Toro.