Scott Disick Denies Split With Sofia Richie: ‘We Had No Idea’

Scott Disick is shutting down rumors that he and girlfriend Sofia Richie had called things quits after he was spotted getting cozy with another woman last week.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram less than a week after TMZ reported he was saying he was single while cuddling up with mystery woman at Kanye West’s YE listening party to debunk reports that Richie had broken things off with him over his behavior.

Posting a screenshot of TMZ’s story saying that he and Richie were still together, Disick wrote, “We had no idea that we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.”

The two were also spotted grabbing lunch together Monday, lending even more credence to the denial.

Despite Disick’s denial, several sources reportedly close to the couple ran to news publications to discuss their year-long relationship in less-than-flattering ways.

One person told E! News at the time that Richie broke up with Disick due to his “toxic behavior.”

“Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumors of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around,” the source said. “She couldn’t take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it’s just very toxic behavior. It’s very up and down.”

PEOPLE also reported a source saying that Sofia’s famous father that Lionel Richie “thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that.”

“He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt,” the insider added.

Perhaps tellingly, however, a source told the publication that the pair could potentially reconcile.

“It’s likely not totally over,” the insider said. “They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or week.”

The couple first started seeing each other over the summer, with Richie confirming in September that they were together.

