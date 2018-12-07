Scarlett Johansson and ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost’s Alleged Thanksgiving Engagement Debunked

Avengers: Infinity War star Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost did not get engaged over Christmas, despite what a tabloid suggested.

Gossip Cop confirmed that a Star Magazine article headlined “Scarlett & Jost: Ready To Wed” incorrectly claims the couple got engaged on Thanksgiving Day, which happened to also be Johansson’s birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s buzz that Colin popped the question over Thanksgiving. Scarlett had just celebrated her birthday and this was the greatest gift she could have asked for,” the Star report read. The tabloid’s anonymous source also claimed Jost was getting close to Johansson’s daughter with ex Romain Dauriac, 4-year-old Rose Dorothy Dauriac, which is one reason why she thinks “they’re meant to be.”

The alleged source went on to claim that their friends are “just waiting for a save-the-date” card and want to see them “go all-out” for their wedding.

However, a representative for Johansson told Gossip Cop she is not engaged. While the couple is still together, they are not on the way down the aisle.

Gossip Cop has busted several other rumors concerning Johansson and Jost’s relationship in the past. In October 2017, Star claimed Jost was going to pop the question during a New Year’s Eve vacation, but that never happened. A September 2017 InTouch Weekly rumor that Johansson wanted to “lock Colin down as soon as possible” was also debunked.

Johansson and Jost were first romantically linked in May 2017, but did not make their red carpet debut until the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in April 2018. Two weeks later, Jost admitted they were dating during a Saturday Night Live episode, where Johansson was enlisted to play Ivanka Trump.

Johansson has been married and divorced twice. She was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and Duriac from 2014 to 2017. Duriac and Johansson finalized their divorce in September 2017 after they settled a custody dispute over Rose.

Jost and Johansson first met in 2006, when Jost was a first-year writer for SNL.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best.”

In August, Forbes named Johasson the highest-paid actress in Hollywood thanks to her role as Black Widow in the Marvel movies. She reportedly took in $40.5 million in pretax earnings between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018.

Johansson will next be seen in the still-untitled Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 3. She also signed up to star in the next films from directors Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi. She is rumored to be working on a solo Black Widow movie.

As for Jost, he will next be seen on SNL on Dec. 8, when Jason Momoa hosts and Mumford and Sons perform.

Photo credit: Getty Images