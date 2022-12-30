'SNL': Colin Jost Sparks Concern After Odd 'Weekend Update' Demeanor

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost sparked concerns from the show's viewers during Weekend Update recently. During the latest SNL episode, the comedian, who is one of the NBC show's head writers, seemed to be upset or angry. You can see that something just isn't right with Jost as he began the Weekend Update segment. (The full SNL episode, which Austin Butler hosted, is now streaming via Peacock, which you can subscribe to here.) NBC viewers instantly noticed Jost's odd demeanor. Twitter users expressed concern for Jost and some also theorized what the problem could be. Jost, who is married to Scarlett Johansson, has not commented on the fan reaction as of press time. Scroll through to watch Jost's Weekend Update intro, as well as read what fans are saying about him.

Video of Colin Jost During 'SNL' Weekend Update As shown in the opening part of Weekend Update, Jost takes a big breath in before launching into the segment and just seems a bit off. He delivered jokes about Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kanye West but with a flat delivery that just seemed "off."

Fans Show Concern for Colin Jost me immediately going to twitter to see if anyone else thinks colin jost seems off tonight #SNL pic.twitter.com/Gn4SuK4fDh — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) December 18, 2022 "Colin Jost seemed super off during Weekend Update tonight," one person on Twitter wrote. "His delivery is mostly dead pan. Really weird."

"Hope He's OK" i don't want Colin Jost to be sad ever — almond taylor-joy (@jesterbestie) December 18, 2022 "I'm glad I'm not the only person who noticed this; hope he's OK," a second person wrote. A third tweeted, "I could tell in the first few seconds that something is wrong with [Colin Jost] tonight."

Wild Theorizing LITERALLY like he was so off and all of the cast looked sad abt Cecily leaving but homeboy looked like it was more than that I have got to know — adownbadwriter (@adownbadwriter) December 18, 2022 Some fans start guessing what could be up with the Coming 2 America actor. "Colin Jost has this look on his face like somethings going on backstage and he's pissed off," one person theorized. Another wrote, "He looked like he'd been told 10 seconds before [Weekend Update] that his family'd been taken hostage."

Colin Jost Was Emotional About Cecily Strong Leaving During "Blue Christmas", you could see the genuine affection between Cecily Strong and Colin Jost. #SNL — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) December 18, 2022 While there's no knowing if there was anything else going on with Jost, one thing soon became certain as the night went on. The comedian was clearly emotional about Cecily Strong leaving SNL. He embraced her at the end of her final Weekend Update segment and also popped out to sing with her at the very end of the program. The latter is an unusual move, being as Jost almost never participates in an on-screen capacity outside of Weekend Update.

Colin Jost "was pretty upset" Colin Jost is looked super pissed at the beginning of Weekend Update BUT IT WAS BECAUSE HE WAS SAD ABOUT CECILY! 😭😭😭😭😭😭@nbcsnl #SNL — Nathan MacDonald (@nathan_albert) December 18, 2022 "I thought both he and Che seemed off at the beginning," a viewer noted. "He was pretty upset at the end when saying farewell to Cecily."