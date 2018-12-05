Scarlett Johansson and ‘SNL’ Funny Guy Colin Jost Make Red Carpet Debut

In their first public appearance together as a couple, Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live co-head writer Colin Jost hit the red carpet at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in Los Angeles Monday night.

Johansson, 33, stunned in a glittering strapless metallic sequin gown as she and Jost, 35, linked arms in front of the cameras.

The actress, who plays the Black Widow in the über-successful Marvel franchise, was photographed holding hands and laughing with Jost.

The mom of one accentuated her waist with a thin black belt around her glittery, strapless dress that she paired with black scrappy heels and a glittery choker.

Fans initially wondered if Johansson’s massive floral back tattoo was real or for her role as Black Widow when she debuted it on the set of the Avengers film in August — but as it poked out from behind her gown on Monday night, the ink looks as if it’s here to stay. She has plenty of other tattoos to go along with it, including a bracelet on her right wrist, a horseshoe on her ribcage, an infinity circle on her ankle and a sunrise on her arm. She also showed off a lamb tattoo on her lower back during a red carpet appearance in June.

The red carpet (that was actually purple) was filled with members of the star-studded cast of Avengers: Infinity War, like Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Peter Dinklage, Gwyneth Paltrow, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Evans and more.

Johansson and Jost were first linked in May 2017 after she made a guest appearance on SNL (and again in December). Johansson was previously married to French journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy. They married in October 2014 and split in mid-2016. Their divorce was finalized in September 2017.

The Ghost in the Shell star was also spotted with Jost in the Hamptons last summer, joined by his brother and sister-in-law during a PDA-packed Fourth of July weekend.

But marriage doesn’t seem to be on the horizon for the new couple; last year, Johansson called BS on picture-perfect relationships and marriages, telling Playboy that monogamy isn’t natural.

“I think that the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” Johansson first admitted. Then, she said that being monogamous — dedicating yourself to just one person for life — is unnatural. “I think it’s work… And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone… proves that it is not a natural thing.”

It’s a viewpoint she’s been vocal about for over a decade; during a press day for Match Point in 2006, she said, “I don’t think human beings are monogamous creatures by nature.”