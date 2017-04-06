Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Reunite Amid Divorce Rumors

(Photo: Getty/Rabbani and Solimene Photography )

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac aren’t giving each other the cold shoulder.

The pair was spotted together at the Singular Object Art Opening cocktail reception at 53W53 Gallery in New York City Wednesday, sparking rumors of a reconciliation amidst their private divorce.

Johansson filed for divorce in March and has requested sole custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. The couple separated over the summer and have been splitting time with their daughter since then, according to E! News.

While it is unknown whether the couple attended the event together or merely ran into each other, the fact that they took the time to pose for a picture is a good sign that things are progressing civilly.

